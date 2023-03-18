East Manchester Township issues burn ban

East Manchester's fire chief has issued a burn ban for the entire township due to extreme weather conditions.

Outdoor burning of any sort, per a township ordinance, is prohibited until further notice.

When conditions warrant, burn bans are a tool used to protect life, property, and natural resources from wildfire.

According to the State of Pennsylvania, 98% of the wildfires in Pennsylvania are a direct result of people's actions, and place emergency responders directly in harm's way.