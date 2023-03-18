Blustery days will make conditions a bit chillier

Some blustery times will make conditions a bit chillier in York County over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Saturday’s high of 49 will feel more like 40, with winds as high as 23 mph blowing around the county.

Winds continue Saturday night, with gusts as high as 30 mph, which will make the low of 25 feel more like 8 degrees.

Sunday will be blustery also with gusts as high as 31 mph. The winds will make the high temperature of 40 feel more like 28 degrees.

Winds are expected to calm down Sunday night as temperatures dip to around 25 degrees.

Here the outlook for the work week ahead:

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: It will be clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 37 degrees.

Wednesday: It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Thursday night: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.