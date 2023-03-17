Three injured in York County distillery explosion

An explosion at a liquor distillery in Fairview Township injured three people Friday.

York County 911 received a call that there had been an explosion at the Crostwater Distillery in the 500 block of Industrial Drive, according to York County Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech.

The plant was evacuated, and three patients were transported to area hospitals, Czech said. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Firefighters who responded to the emergency have cleared the scene, Czech said, but the York County Hazmat Team has remained on the scene.

The distillery produces a number of alcoholic beverages including vodka, rum, gin, rye and bourbon whiskey.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

