Sale pending on old Red Lion Country Club property

A large portion of the former Red Lion Country Club could be used for new single-family homes in York Township if a pending sale goes through.

The 56-acre tract is owned by the Red Lion School District and is listed for sale at $1.6 million.

Real estate agent Wade Elfner with Century 21 Dale Realty Co. in Red Lion said the acreage being sold is what is left over after the school district subdivided the property. The district has used a portion of the country club property for its own purposes, such as athletic fields.

Elfner said the property in question has been on the market since 2021. He said once several hurdles are cleared, a sale could be completed by the end of the year.

One big obstacle that has to be overcome before the property is sold, Elfner said, is to get the zoning changed from commercial to residential property.

"I grew up on that golf course," Elfner said, "and there's no viable commercial use for that area down in the hollow with the stream going through it. You're not going to put some manufacturing facility down there."

The commercial zoning has been a hindrance to the property being sold before now, Elfner said, adding the rezoning could take several months.

"It's not something that happens quickly," Elfner said. "We're all optimistic, but it ain't over till it's over."

Elfner, who would not reveal the identity of the potential buyer while the sale is still pending, said the buyer intends to build single-family homes on the land.

Several hurdles in the sale process have already been cleared, he said, noting environmental inspections and surveying have been completed on the property.

Also, since the school district owns the land, it is considered public property, and "any time a public piece of ground is sold, you must get approval from the Orphans' Court," Elfner said.

That approval came about a month ago, he said. The court has to make sure the property is sold for a fair price.

Development of that land would certainly be welcome in the area, Elfner said.

"It should be a positive thing for the area," he said. "I would certainly hope there would be little to no controversy. That's in York Township, and I think they would love to get it back on the tax rolls."

Property for the Red Lion Country Club golf course was originally purchased in 1947. The Red Lion School District spent $5.2 million in 2006 to buy the then-80-acre site from Copper Beach Golf & Swim Club LLP for purposes of expansion.

In 2015, after using some of the property for athletic fields, the school district put the remaining part of the property up for sale. In that same year, the old clubhouse building burned to the ground.