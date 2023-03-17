Rainy St. Patrick's Day gives way to sunny weekend

Showers may be enough to get one’s Irish up, but there are sunny days ahead.

Rain will dampen St. Patrick’s Day Friday, according to the National Weather Service in State College, but the weekend will make others around the country green with envy.

Showers are likely on Friday between noon and 3 p.m., with a high near 61. There is a 60% chance of rain with less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Rain chances dissipate into Friday evening. There is a 20% chance of rain before 10 p.m., with a low temperature of around 34 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 49. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph are possible.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 26. Wind gusts as high as 32 mph are possible.

Sunday will be sunny, too, with a high near 41, and breezy, with wind gusts as high as 33 mph possible. Sunday night’s low will be around 25.

Here is the outlook for the first part of the work week:

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 38 degrees.