Rainy Friday will lead into sunny weekend

A chance of showers Friday will act as a lead into a sunny weekend in York County.

After a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy Thursday with a high of 58 and a low of 42, the National Weather Service is calling for a 50% chance of rain Friday after 7 a.m.

New precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch are possible on Friday. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and breezy with a high temperature near 60 degrees. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

Rain chances drop to 40% Friday night, with rain amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and windy with a low near 35. Wind gusts up to 29 mph are possible.

MORE:York County starts bid process for Central Booking project

MORE:Police seek vehicle that struck 11-year-old girl

MORE:Lane resurfacing on Lewisberry Road to resume Thursday

Things change Saturday. It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 47. Wind gusts up to 29 mph are expected.

It will be clear and breezy Saturday night with a low around 25.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 39 and a low around 24.

Clear skies continue into the first part of the work week. Here’s is the outlook:

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 30.