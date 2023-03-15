York City Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

York City Police are looking for information on the whereabouts of 13-year-old Tyleea Elliot.

Police began looking for Tyleea on Wednesday, and she was last seen in the the 300 block of Pattison Street, wearing a red jacket and blue jeans, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on Tyleea's location is asked to contact the York City Police Department Tip Line at 717-849-2204, submit a tip at www.yorkcitypolice.com or contact Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

