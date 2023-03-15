Winds cause some power outages in York County

Heavy winds blew through York County Tuesday and are expected to continue to do so through Wednesday.

While the winds have been heavy, power outages caused by them have been few.

MetEd has three reported outages currently that have affected only a few customers. Those outages are expected to be resolved by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

MetEd crews are working to find the cause of an outage near Tunnel Hill Road near New Salem. The outage affects up to 20 people in that area.

Equipment damage caused an outage on Kings Mill Road near the York College campus, according to MetEd. It is estimated up to 20 customers have been affected.

Tree damage caused an outage near Route 181 near Steam Boat Boulevard in Manchester. According to MetEd, additional crews had to be called in to help restore power. It is estimated that up to 20 customers have been affected.

There is also an outage near York Springs on Route 382 that is expected to be resolved by 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It affected up to 20 customers as well.

A little more than 500 MetEd customers throughout the coverage area were affected by outages since yesterday.

The National Weather Service in State College issued a wind advisory for York and surrounding counties Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph were expected to come through the area that could cause power outages.