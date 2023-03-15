Inventory reaches historic low for York County housing market

Housing inventory in York County has officially hit an all-time low.

The York County housing market has less than one month’s supply of inventory, putting it at historically low levels, according to recent data provided by the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

This dip in inventory comes at the same time as plummeting house sales for the February month — with RAYAC reporting a 21% decrease from the same time last year.

"I wish I could get into the psychology sometimes of a seller's mind," said RAYAC President Reid Weinbrom. "The lack of inventory and people not having their houses listed has a snowball effect, so it all goes downhill."

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, inventory was an issue for York County. That doesn't mean the pandemic hasn't further stressed the issue, however.

New builds, for instance, are delayed because of supply-chain complications.

"I think people are nervous about the economy," Weinbrom said. "They think they shouldn't be acting right now, but right now is actually a really good time to buy."

MORE:York County housing market off to rocky start for 2023

There could be some relief for buyers soon.

Some economic experts say that, in part due to the recent Silicon Valley Bank collapse, the Federal Reserve might limit an interest rate hike to no more than a quarter percentage point, USA Today reported.

Interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage are currently at 6.7%, slightly higher than rates in January, according to the federal mortgage agency Freddie Mac.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

A home buyer taking on a $175,000 mortgage — the median home value in York County — at the current 6.7% rate would pay about $1,129 each month on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

"I think the best thing that we can do is to keep our heads down and to continue to move forward and to be as positive as we can," Weinbrom said. "There's a lot here in the York-Adams County area that we can be absolutely positive about."