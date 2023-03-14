York City asks residents to discuss comprehensive plan at upcoming forums

From March to May York City is holding public forums to gather public input on the city's comprehensive plan update.

The plan reflects what York City citizens want the city to look like in the future and how to achieve that vision, officials said in announcing the forums.

The first meeting was for input on the Industrial Park and was held on Monday. The next public forum will be 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Crispus Attucks Center, 605 S. Duke St.

The remaining public forums will be held at the following dates and locations. All of the forums run from 6 to 7:30 p.m.:

Springdale Forum: Thursday at St. Paul’s Church, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave.

Fireside Forum: Tuesday, March 21, at Yorktown Community Center, 1059 Kelly Drive.

Southwest Forum: Wednesday, March 22, at TechRev, 301 W. Market St.

Westend Forum: Thursday, March 23, at Union Lutheran Church, 408 W. Market St.

Eastend Forum: Monday, March 27, at Union Lutheran Church East Campus, 700 E. Market St.

Avenues Forum: Tuesday, March 28, at Lincoln Fire House. 800 Roosevelt Ave.

Parkway Forum: Wednesday, March 29, at Parkway Office, 140 Willis Lane.

Downtown Forum: Monday, May 3, at the City Council Chambers in York City Hall, 101 S. George St.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.