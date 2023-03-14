Wind advisory in effect for York County through Wednesday

A wind advisory is in effect for York and surrounding counties until Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in State College issued the advisory after strong winds attached to a cold front were forecast. Northwest winds between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are possible.

The advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday. The weather service is advising to secure objects that may blow around in the wind. The winds may also blow down tree limbs that may lead to some power outages in the area.

Those in high-profile vehicles should also use extra caution when driving in strong winds.

There is also a 40% chance of some sort of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high temperature of 45.

Winds continue into Tuesday night with gusts as high as 40 mph. Otherwise, clouds will be clearing with a low temperature of 26.

It will continue to be somewhat breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 34 mph. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 51.

Wednesday night it will be mostly clear as winds calm down, with a low temperature around 27.

Here is the weather outlook for the rest of the week:

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday night: There is a 30% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: There is a 50% chance of showers with a high near 61 degrees.

Friday night: There is a 60% chance of showers after 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low of around 45.

Saturday: There is 60% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 53.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 28.