Water use, discharge concerns emerge as part of TMI decommissioning

Environmental activists want state and federal regulators to step in and manage the use of Susquehanna River water in the decadeslong decommissioning of Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in neighboring Dauphin County.

The plant, site of the worst nuclear accident in U.S. history, ceased operations in 2019, starting a a clean-up and shutdown process expected to last until 2079.

Although the decommissioning plans are not at a stage that involves disposal of toxic or radioactive water, Eric Epstein, a longtime nuclear watchdog, said the state and federal government should set limits on any discharge of radioactive water during the decommissioning process.

Fears of discharging toxic water aren't unfounded.

After TMI unit 2 had a partial meltdown in 1979, the Susquehanna Valley Alliance sued Met-Ed, which owned the reactor at the time, to prevent the company from dumping 70,000 gallons of radioactive water into the Susquehanna.

Earlier this year, Epstein's TMI Alert sent a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro asking the new administration to negotiate a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to create protocols for how the Susquehanna River can be used in the decommissioning process.

The process so far: Commonly referred to as TMI-1 and TMI-2, the two units on the site are owned by separate companies, meaning they have separate decommissioning plans and timelines. Constellation Energy, previously Exelon Corp., owns TMI-1 and Energy Solutions now owns TMI-2.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission expects TMI-1 to be decommissioned by 2079, and TMI-2 is expected to be decommissioned by 2037. The process for decommissioning TMI-1 will take longer because it was in use longer than TMI-2 and it has more spent fuel.

In May 2022, Constellation Energy was in the process of storing spent fuel in casks at TMI-1, company spokesperson Mark Rodgers said. That process is now complete, he said, and the next step for TMI-1 is a "dormant" stage.

At that point, all activities aside from security will cease at the reactor and water use will be limited to "domestic use" for bathrooms and sinks, Rodgers said.

"The plant itself is completely deenergized. Cold and dark, you could think of it as," Rodgers said, while noting spent fuel casks will be well-guarded and fortified.

TMI-2, meanwhile, is entering its decontamination phase. Energy Solutions spokesperson Mark Walker said that means crews will focus on reducing radiation and removing remaining debris from the 1979 incident.

There is only a "small amount of remaining accident-related debris," he said.

Water use: However, the decommissioning process — and, more specifically, what the long-term storage of nuclear material on site could mean for the Susquehanna River — continues to face scrutiny from regulatory agencies and environmental activists like Epstein.

The Susquehanna River Basin Commission regulates water allocation from the basin and determines, via permits, how much water TMI-1 can use.

Currently, only TMI-1 has water rights through the basin commission, according to Epstein.

TMI-2 will not be using water from the Susquehanna River, Walker said. Instead, decommissioning crews plan to use ground water from wells for which they already have permits.

Epstein and his group, TMI Alert, are concerned that there's no coordinated plan for water usage when the time comes. If TMI-2 needs to exceed its limit of 20,000 gallons per day, the company would need approval from the river basin commission — which would be a new process, Epstein said.

Walker did not respond to additional questions about how TMI-2 would get more water if they exceeded the limit.

In a previous interview, Walker said the water used in decommissioning activities that comes in contact with toxic or radioactive materials will be filtered, processed and reused. Energy Solutions is exploring the possibility of letting the water evaporate or hauling it to off-site processing.

"We have no plans to discharge water to the Susquehanna River," he said.

Shapiro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the letter TMI Alert sent regarding the use of the Susquehanna River during nuclear decommissioning process, and the DEP did not immediately respond to requests for comment on TMI Alert's concerns of how water will be used.

