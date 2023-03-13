York College screening focuses on PTSD and veteran mental health

York College is partnering with Bartz Brigade and The York County Veterans Outreach to screen "Hell or High Seas," a film about a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and his experience with adventure therapy as a treatment.

The March 22 event will be held in the Weinstock Lecture Hall of the Willman Business Center at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. While the event is free, attendees must register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/hell-or-high-seas-one-mans-journey-tickets-539695382417.

MORE:Human trafficking, the subject of new outreach efforts, hits close to home

MORE:Several York County elected officials have prospective challengers

MORE:Help sought in finding missing teen

The Bartz Brigade connected with York College to set up a screening of the movie to raise awareness about PTSD and veteran suicide, said David Fyfe, a York College professor and chair of the military and veterans advocacy committee.

"We said, 'Oh that would be great if we could show that at York College,' that way it would be open to the York community as well as our veteran students, staff and faculty who may be interested as well," Fyfe said.

The Bartz Brigade was founded in the honor of Trent Bartz, a veteran with who died by suicide at age 20, and seeks to raise funds and support education and prevention of suicide, focusing on teenagers and young adults in the military.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs reported there were 240 veteran suicides in Pennsylvania and 1,648 suicides total in the state. According to the Veteran Suicide Data Sheet, the VA found the veteran suicide rate in Pennsylvania to be significantly higher at 30.1% than the national suicide rate of 17.3%.

"Hell or High Seas" follows the story of a former Navy rescue swimmer's journey to sail around Cape Horn in an effort to bring awareness to veterans suffering from PTSD, the college said. The Bartz Brigade and For the Love of a Veteran and other veteran organizations will be at the screening, Fyfe said, to raise awareness for veteran services available around the county.

If you've experienced thoughts of suicide, confidential help is available for free through the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988 in the United States. You can find more information at 988lifeline.org.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.