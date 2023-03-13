What is social-emotional learning, the curriculum at the heart of a legal battle?

Empathy may be at the core of social-emotional learning curriculum but the curriculum, which traces its roots to the 1960's and has grown in popularity in recent years, nonetheless drew opposition from some parents.

“Not every human is deserving of my child’s empathy,” one parent told an West Shore School District administrator, according to lawsuit winding its way through the federal court system.

The same parent, in asking that her children be exempt from the program expressed concerns that the school's specific program, developed by the Washington state-based Character Strong, “does not reflect our values, morals and beliefs in our religion.”

Ultimately, four parents challenged the curriculum in a lawsuit alleging the district erred in not allowing religious exemptions from the curriculum, which launched among lower grade levels at West Shore last summer.

CharacterStrong co-founder John Norlin, CharacterStrong's co-founder, said the program focuses only on life skills to help students learn how to treat each other and manage their own emotions.

“It's designed to teach skills that research shows academic and life success," he said. Period.”

Norlin understands how social-emotional learning, or SEL, can be seen as a new — and, for some, threatening — concept.

But it's not.

“SEL has been around and been a part of what we’re doing in schools for ages,” he said.

Stephanie Brown, an assistant Education professor at York College of Pennsylvania, said there are decades of research on social-emotional learning.

“It’s about respect,” she said. “It’s not about trying to convince you your beliefs don’t matter.”

Brown added that students to take care of others and themselves which is a huge part of learning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education listed Collaborative for Social-Emotional Learning, or CASEL, as one resource. The collaborative's website said that Yale University’s Child Study Center started a program to support the “whole child” in 1968 in two schools in Connecticut. In less than 20 years, behavioral problems declined in those schools.

The collaborative and the term "social and emotional learning" were later born in 1994.

Norlin understands why there is concern about social-emotional learning, especially with all the national conversations claiming that social-emotional learning has an agenda. He recalled one conversation with a parent who was concerned about CharacterStrong.

After he explained the program, he recalled the parent saying, "oh, yeah, when I was in kindergarten over 40 years ago, my teacher did that."

The idea behind the program, she said, is to build good relationships with others, make good decisions and other pieces, which teachers have been teaching in classrooms for a long time.

“These are things that classrooms do,” Brown said.

Before, it appeared in classrooms through character traits, such as how to build relationships.

“At a very basic level, we start that in kindergarten, how to get along with others and how do we address adversity,” she said.

It looks different for older students, but this can be used at any age, including in adulthood, because it teaches “important life skills.”

Norlin said those skills can be used long-term, including in future careers. He said employers look for some of those skills such as listening to others.

“Our program is designed to teach skills that research shows support academic and life success,” he said.

In a Feb. 16 board meeting, West Shore board member Abigail Tierney said she visited Highland Elementary School recently and heard the fifth-grade classes enjoyed their CharacterStrong tasks.

Those students, she said, are using the traits they are learning through the program in communication, social media and in student council.

Tierney noted 25 students were participants in an afterschool social-emotional learning program that focused on self-regulation, friendship and self-esteem. The six teachers who organized it are finding “an enormous amount of success.”

“We just heard a ton of comments from the parents, from the teacher about how helpful they’re finding the program to be,” she said.

A 2017 Red Land graduate, David Krebs, said he feels the curriculum will enhance students’ experiences at West Shore. He added that not having empathy can lead to a "path of bigotry and hatred," specifically referencing the 2021 book ban at Central York School District that specifically targeted creators of color.

"Is this the type of embarrassment we want to bring on our students," he asked.

Norlin also said there is no political agenda behind the curriculum.

“There’s not an agenda other than helping to equip educators,” he said. “To support educators with resources and tools that promote supportive relationships, that teach skills that will help students be successful in school and in life.”

Some of those tools will teach foundational skills, such as developing healthy habits, and general well-being, which can appear in how the student interacts with others socially and intellectually. It also teaches the students how to manage stress. Norlin said there are two kinds of stress- controllable stress and stress that can’t be controlled. For controllable stress, students learn tools to help them fix the problem, he said.

For the stress the student can’t control, Norlin said students learn coping strategies such as going to a trusted adult, exercising and getting enough sleep.

“That’s a huge issue: Are we getting enough sleep?” Norlin said, recalling how some teens he's instructed sleep as little as four hours per night. “Well, that’s not necessarily going to lead to well-being.”

Social-emotional learning isn't on the standardized testing, Brown added.

“There’s no math, science and SEL,” she said, adding some people think it is an extra.

But it helps teachers to build relationships with their students. If a student has a trusted adult, research shows they will do better in life because they know someone cares.

Another piece of the program is empathy, which the program leads with, Norlin said.

Brown pointed out that empathy is important because some societal struggles could look different if people were more empathetic to each other.

Empathy helps address conflicts because it requires each person to envision themselves in the other person’s shoes, she said.

"To make the changes we need as a society, we need to work together," she said, adding society has to work together to achieve those goals.

Without empathy, a fifth-grade bully could become a bigger problem to society as an adult, Brown continued.

CharracterStrong offers samples for the public to view online. One of those samples for second graders focuses on understanding conflict resolution. During the first week, teachers should focus on one student for at least two minutes a day for four days and ask how the student's family is or what emotions they often experience.

“Understand a bit more about their story and build a more authentic connection,” the sample explained.

Teachers are supposed to ask the students questions such as what empathy means to them and what is different between a big and small problem.

The class would also watch an empathy sing-along followed by students explaining examples of empathy and how it makes them feel when they practice empathy.

Norlin understands why some parents are concerned. As a father of an elementary aged-student, he would want to research, too. He encourages parents to look at their curriculum. They can’t show everything because it is still a product, but a lot is still available.

“Open it up,” he said. “Take a look.”

He said if someone can find something in it that is concerning, they should alert the company.

“But it’s not there,” he added.