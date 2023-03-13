LOCAL

Inch & Co. property management relocates to York City

Noel Miller
York Dispatch

Inch & Co. Property Management has opened a new headquarters in York City.

“We are excited to be in a central downtown location where we can build a relationship with the surrounding community and be a part of the revitalization of downtown York," said President Heather Saylor, in a written statement.

Inch & Co. held the ribbon cutting ceremony in late February where the company presented a $5,000 check to York City's Parks and Recreation Bureau. The new location at 282 W. Market St., formerly a coffee shop and electronics store, provided additional space needed for its new employees, according to the company. It is also more accessible to customers.

Following the relocation, the company plans to buy 280 W. Market St., with a long-range goal of building five residential units as well as commercial space.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.