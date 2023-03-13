Hold on to your hats — York and surrounding counties under wind advisory

Make sure to hold on to your hats this week. The National Weather Service at State College issued a wind advisory for York County that is in effect from noon Tuesday to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

York County and other portions of central Pennsylvania could see winds from 25 to 30 mph with gusts expected to be from 45 mph to 50 mph. Gusts could throw around unsecured objects, and tree limbs falling could cause power outages, the National Weather Service said. Drivers should also use extra caution when on the road.

For more information on high wind safety, visit weather.gov/wind, and the latest forecasts can be found at http://weather.gov/ctp.

