Help sought in finding missing teen

York City police would like help finding a teenager who disappeared over the weekend.

Angel Martinez, 15, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Hope Avenue, police said in a news release.

As police investigate, they ask anyone who sees Angel to call 911. Those with information about his whereabouts can also submit a tip by calling 717-849-2204, or by going to www.YorkCityPolice.com, or through the CrimeWatch app. The public may also call the police department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

