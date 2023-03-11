Wind and rain in York County forecast

A cool and blustery Saturday will lead in to what is forecast to be a wet couple of days in York County.

There is a 30% chance of snow flurries and rain between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday, with a high temperature near 46, according to the National Weather Service in State College. Wind gusts up to 28 mph are possible, as well.

It will be partly cloudy Saturday night with a low of 28.

Sunday, there is a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m., with a high near 48. Those rain chances go up to 100% Sunday night, with a low around 37. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible.

Rain is forecast to continue Monday, with a high temperature near 46. There is an 80% chance of rain with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch.

There is a 40% chance of rain Monday night, with a low temperature near 31. New rainfall amounts are predicted to be less than a tenth of an inch.

The outlook from the weather service for the rest of the work week looks promising. Here’s what the forecast includes:

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny and windy, with a high near 42.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy and windy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny and windy, with a high near 46.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear and blustery, with a low around 29.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.