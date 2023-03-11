Warm, raw thawing chicken in sink, dented cans found at one eatery

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 2/9/2023

SMALL TOWN SWEETS - 11 MILL ST. - STEWARTSTOWN, PA

Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Observed decorating sprinkles stored directly on the floor in dry storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Corrected.

Not enough drainboards, utensil racks, or tables to allow for storage of soiled and/or cleaned items before and after cleaning.

Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

New food facility in operation more than 90 days and has not employed a certified food employee as required.

Observed wet wiping cloths in food prep area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods (puff pastry with egg, cheese and bacon) without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food.

An employee's open beverage container was observed in food prep area, a food preparation area. Corrected.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

The microwave, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

A utility sink or curbed cleaning facility with a floor drain is not provided in the food facility.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the food prep area. Corrected.

Inspection Violations: 2/7/2023

ECHO FREZCO - 634 SHREWSBURY AVE. - SHREWSBURY, PA

Observed 3 Severely dented, canned items intended for use in the food facility. Corrected. Cans discarded.

Observed large amount of ice accumulation on the interior surface of the upright freezer. Unit is in need of repair.

Can opener in food prep area is creating metal slivers and not cutting can surface effectively.

Food facility has an original certificate posted, however the person listed on the certificate is not an employee at the facility.

The handwash sink in the kitchen prep area being used as a food preparation sink as evidenced by observed food debris in the sink.

Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing sanitizer, taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Facility does not have written procedures for employees to follow when responding to an event involving vomitus or fecal matter discharge onto surfaces within the facility.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety meat, cut fruits and vegetables and sauces prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in refrigerator, is not being date marked.

Scoop being stored in the ice machine with handle touching and/or buried beneath the ice.

Observed one case of pineapples stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

Observed chicken thawing in standing water in the kitchen prep sink, which is not an approved thawing method. Chicken was at 74 degrees. Corrected. Chicken was discarded by PIC.

Inspection Violations: 2/7/2023

VINCENT'S DELI - 551 S. MAIN ST. - SHREWSBURY, PA