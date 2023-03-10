York City man charged with child pornography possession

A York City man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Christopher Michael Hirsch, 27, was arraigned Wednesday on three counts of the second-degree felony in front of Magisterial District Judge James Morgan. Bail for Hirsch was set at $50,000 and he was taken to York County Prison when he could not post that bail.

According to court documents, an investigation of Hirsch started in November of 2021 when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a tip that child pornography had been uploaded from an IP address in York County. After investigation, it was learned that the IP address was located at a residence on Ridge Road in York City.

The video in question was uploaded to Google from a Gmail account. According to court documents, identifiers attached to the email account helped identify Hirsch as a suspect.

A search warrant was issued in April of 2022 for Hirsch’s home where members of the York City Police Detective Bureau executed the warrant. Hirsch’s laptop and two smart phones were among the items secured during the search.

A search of the laptop allegedly revealed that 36 videos and one screenshot identified as child pornography were found. It was also alleged that there were 110 files of suspected child pornography found in the laptop’s recycle bin.

York City Police went on to file charges against Hirsch in February.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for April 4.