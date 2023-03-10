Rain, snow mix expected Friday

Folks in York County will experience a rain-snow mix Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Snow will likely start Friday morning, with most locations seeing a change over to rain during the afternoon and evening hours.

The precipitation could briefly change back to snow before ending early Saturday.

The snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch.

Friday is expected to be windy, with a high temperature of 40 degrees and a low of around 32.

There is a chance of snow before 10 a.m. Saturday, then a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. New precipitation amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 45 and wind gusts up to 26 mph possible. Saturday’s low will be around 26.

Rain chances carry over into Sunday. There is a 30% chance of precipitation after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high temperature around 47.

Rain chances grow to 90% Sunday night with new precipitation amounts up to a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, the low temperature will be near 36.

Monday’s forecast calls for a 70% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high temperature of 45.

Monday night, there is a chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 30.

Here is the outlook for Tuesday and Wednesday:

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny and breezy with a high near 41.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy and blustery, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny and breezy, with a high near 46

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 29.