'Helping artists develop': Ophelia Chambliss' new studio more than a gallery

Ophelia Chambliss' new art gallery is more than a place to admire pretty art.

It will launch conversations, present education of art and provide a platform for budding artists to launch their careers.

"A lot of spaces are exhibition spaces where people throw art on a wall, and people come around and they look and they 'ooh' and 'ahh,'" Chambliss explained. "But, are they really learning something? There's an education piece and an appreciation piece for the artists themselves. It give them a voice."

Ophelia's Art Studio Gallery and Making Agency recently opened at 251-3 W. Market St. As an artist and art lover herself, Chambliss' personal collection currently resides at the gallery.

A swirl of realism and modern pieces occupy the space — ranging from pieces by student artists to a painting by Frances Donnelly Wolf, Pennsylvania's former first lady.

Through her studio gallery, Chambliss hopes to showcase a rotation of artists and organize public conversations on a wealth of topics.

"The overall goal is to promote the arts as a profession," Chambliss said. "The public and other artists would be welcome to come and hear the conversation and ask questions."

All future events held at Ophelia's Art Studio Gallery and Making Agency can be found by visiting https://www.making-agency.com/.

Chambliss already is working on a full calendar of events, including conversations on the cost of art supplies, pricing art appropriately and other tips for aspiring professionals.

"We don't have any spaces like this," she said. "So I'm looking forward to helping artists develop themselves professionally."