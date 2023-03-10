Don't forget to wear green — or about road closures — on St. Patrick's Day

If you're coming out to York City's St. Patrick's Day parade, keep road closures and parking in mind so you don't miss the big event.

No parking will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday March 11 on Market Street at the intersection of West Market and Belvidere Avenue to the intersection of East Market and South Queen Street, the city said. There will be no parking on George Street between Philadelphia Street and King Street and the Market Street parking garage will be affected at the same time.

The St. Patrick's Day parade will start at 1 p.m. at West Market and Penn Streets and head east on Market to Duke Street. The city said motorists should use Philadelphia Street, Belvidere Avenue, King Street, and Queen Street to get around the parade.

