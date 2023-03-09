Rain and a bit of snow in the forecast

York countians can expect a sunny Thursday, with a high near 50 and a low of 30, according to the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of snow Friday, although little to no chance of accumulation is expected. Snow could fall early in the day, but that should change to rain after 1 p.m. Friday should be breezy, with a high of 40 and a low of 34.

There is a slight chance of rain over the weekend. Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: There is a 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 45.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday night: There is a 70% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday: There is a 60% chance of rain, mainly before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be cloudy with a high near 45.

Monday night: There is a 30% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a low around 30.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny and windy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night: It will be windy and partly cloudy, with a low around 24.