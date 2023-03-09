New front opens in Think Loud legal saga as Bill Hynes files defamation suit

There's a new front in the bitter, ongoing legal civil war between the partners of the defunct Think Loud project.

An allegation raised in a recent Rolling Stone magazine interview sparked a defamation lawsuit against a co-founder of rock band Live and the group of local Think Loud businesses. With the latest filing, there are now five lawsuits involving former Live rockers Chad Taylor, Patrick Dahlheimer and Chad Gracey and property developer Bill Hynes.

The complaint, filed by Hynes in Philadelphia on Wednesday, accused Taylor of libel and of damaging Hynes’ business reputation by telling Rolling Stone that Hynes once stole more than $10 million from him and his bandmates.

Hynes cited counts of defamation and false light as he sought a judgment of more than $10 million against Taylor, plus punitive damages and other costs.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The complaint said Hynes was looking into real estate development opportunities in Philadelphia when the magazine article came out last month.

That story focused on the ongoing strife among the four men in York over the past few years, as well as a falling out that has generally pit Taylor and Dahlheimer against Hynes and Gracey over hundreds of pages of court documents. The other lawsuits also pulled in a cast of other figures, including Think Loud investors and the current owner of the group’s former building.

At the root of the cases, Taylor is accused of fraud, deceit and concealing financial records, both personally and involving Think Loud.

Taylor, in denying the allegations, accused Hynes of trying to ruin him financially by burying him in frivolous litigation. He also pointed to two criminal cases against Hynes, including one that was resolved last September, as evidence of a pattern of behavior.

In the new case, it’s only Hynes versus Taylor, court documents show.

MORE:Tim and Jon Kinsley's legacy lives on in the charities they supported

MORE:Gettysburg Tour Center demolished to make way for new facility

MORE;York County Prison set to receive body cams, communications equipment

Taylor went into detail about the conflicts from his side in the lengthy Feb. 18 article. The guitarist and backing vocalist told the magazine he blames Hynes for destroying the band. He alleged that Hynes was a con artist who stole more than $10 million. Taylor was then quoted as saying he was “a sucker” who failed his family and his band.

Hynes took exception to the line and to Taylor’s characterization of him in the story, calling the statement “pure malicious fantasy.”

“This is false, outrageous and easily disprovable,” the new lawsuit states.

Taylor and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment on the latest lawsuit, and Taylor's social media accounts were recently disabled.

Hynes denied the theft accusation and called Taylor’s statements false. He alleged that Taylor never had $10 million to steal, and that he brought any financial distress he experienced on himself.

Hynes also alleged that Taylor stated the $10 million figure as a way to shock readers and damage Hynes' reputation and potential business prospects.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The four other civil lawsuits, filed since last August, involve:

Invictus One as the owner of 210 York St., the former Think Loud building, in an ownership dispute over studio equipment and furniture in the building since it was purchased in late 2021.

Hynes seeking repayments on promissory notes he said he made to Taylor, Dahlheimer and Gracey, each for $482,000. Taylor and Dahlheimer deny such notes were issued.

Gracey accusing Taylor of withholding Think Loud financial records from him.

And three investors in one of the Think Loud companies, Think Loud Entertainment, making accusations similar to Gracey's.

In addition to those lawsuits, Truist Bank has filed cases in Lancaster County against Taylor, Dahlheimer and Gracey over reportedly defaulted loans.

— Reach Aimee Ambrose at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.