'Irish for a day': York City St. Patrick's parade to return after three-year absence

It’s been four years since the last St. Patrick’s Day Parade in York City, so event organizers are vowing to make this year’s the biggest parade yet.

The parade will step off at 1 p.m. Saturday, with a slew of activities for families beforehand.

“There's just something so quintessentially festive about the parade that the community really embraces,” said event coordinator Victoria Connor. “It’s our intention to bring the parade on a beautiful sunny day here in downtown York.”

The parade has not happened since 2019 due to COVID-19 concerns and staffing issues, but organizers said this year's parade will go on, rain, shine or snow.

There is a slight chance of showers before 1 p.m., otherwise Saturday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 45, according to the National Weather Service.

Parade festivities will start as early as 11 a.m. on Continental Square with caricatures, face painting, live music and other family activities, Connor said.

The parade will begin at West Market and Penn streets and proceed east on Market to Duke Street.

As a result, York City parking restrictions will be enforced.

Specifically, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, parking will be prohibited on Market Street between the intersection of West Market and Belvidere Avenue, to the intersection of East Market and South Queen Street.

MORE:Could a $2.1B hydroelectric dam project come to York County?

MORE:'It won't be the same': Families, neighbors rally against warehouse near Prospect Hill Cemetery

Additionally, there will be no parking on George Street between Philadelphia and King streets during the same time, according to York City.

“I think the York County community is really enthusiastic about this special day of celebrating — and you don't have to be Irish to celebrate on St Patrick's Day,” Connor said. “I think everyone is Irish for a day.”

Leading the festivities this year will be Grand Marshal Patrick “Paddy” Rooney. He initially received this honor in 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and the parade's first cancellation.

Rooney served as senior pastor of Christ Lutheran Church before retiring in 2012. He has served as a member and chair of the City of York General Authority and is an active member of the Rotary Club of York.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the faces of the people who attend and just seeing their enjoyment of what has been a long standing, fun, family-friendly event here in York County," Connor added.