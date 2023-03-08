Tim and Jon Kinsley's legacy lives on in the charities they supported

Two months after brothers Tim and Jon Kinsley died in an avalanche in British Columbia, their impact is still felt on various York County charities.

Two nonprofit organizations in particular — the York County Community Foundation and the Penn-Mar Human Services Foundation — benefited from Tim and Jon’s philanthropy while the construction company scions were alive, and they continue to receive donations today.

“The outpouring of generosity has been a demonstration of the impact that Tim had on so many in our community,” said YCCF President and CEO Jane Conover. Tim Kinsley served on YCCF's board from 2010 to 2021, including a stint as board chair.

The organization established the Tim and Anne Kinsley Fund shortly after Tim’s death. Since that time, more than $150,000 has been donated to the fund, which will be used for grants. YCCF gives out grants to a number of non-profit organizations in York County that help the community.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

In 2022, YCCF awarded just over $7 million in grants to organizations throughout the county. It is currently focusing grant funding on economic mobility for low-income individuals, improving how people experience aging in York County, racial equity, environmental stewardship and early childhood education.

One of Tim Kinsley’s tasks as a board member was sitting on the committee that handed out those grants.

“The family will make decisions about recommending grants from the fund to carry on their legacy of philanthropy,” Conover said. “The fund is endowed, meaning that the family will be able to make grant recommendations for years to come.”

Jon Kinsley, meanwhile, helped the Penn-Mar Human Services Foundation for roughly 15 years. During that time, Jon served as the foundation’s board chairperson for three years. Penn-Mar Human Services, which has learning locations in New Freedom and in Westminster, Maryland, is a comprehensive service provider for people with intellectual disabilities and provides support in whatever area of their life they have a need.

At the time of his death, Jon was the co-chair of the foundation’s Building Bold Futures Capital Campaign, aiming to raise $500,000 to reach the campaign’s goal of $7.5 million.

Those who knew Jon contributed $120,000 in his name toward that $500,000 goal. During a special appeal made during the foundation’s annual gala Saturday, Penn-Mar surpassed the mark. Overall, the gala raised over $1 million.

“The Kinsleys and Jon personally have always been very generous in supporting Penn-Mar. We’re one of the nonprofits that they support,” Gregory Miller, CEO of the Penn-Mar Human Services Foundation, said.

MORE:York City policing issues to be reconsidered later this month

MORE:Broth in a bucket? Squid in a sink? Dead mouse? All found at one eatery

MORE:Sunny days ahead, followed by rain, snow mix

Both brothers gave more than money to the organizations they were involved with; they also provided leadership.

Tim Kinsley became a member of the YCCF board shortly after his mother, Anne, retired from the board in 2010.

“The family wanted the next generation to continue to stay engaged with the Community Foundation and help guide our community forward,” Conover said. “Tim didn't just want to help people but wanted to make York County better. That’s what drew him to the foundation as a volunteer.”

Coming to the Penn-Mar Human Services Foundation gala for the first time, Miller said, helped energize Jon Kinsley’s involvement.

“He was exposed to what it is that we do, and I think he very quickly wanted to be a part of it,” Miller said. “From there, coming into Penn-Mar with I don’t think really with much background in the disability community, Jon was very quick in understanding our mission and how he could support that. Of course, through the years, it kind of gets in your blood.”

Miller said that Jon was always well-respected among his peers on the board and was a true leader. Miller also said during his time working with Jon, he also became a friend.

“You don’t replace people like Jon,” Miller said. “Jon is irreplaceable. What he brought here and the person that he was, is something that will ever be filled by another person or even a group of persons. It was something that was unique to him.”

Conover said that Tim Kinsley’s leadership at YCCF will be missed greatly.

“At YCCF, what we will remember most about Tim is his curiosity, compassion and his willingness to take a chance on new ideas,” Conover said. “His impact will live on for years to come.”

More:Could a $2.1B hydroelectric dam project come to York County?

More:Candidate brings a unique perspective: That of a formerly homeless single mom

More:'It won't be the same': Families, neighbors rally against warehouse near Prospect Hill Cemetery

The brothers’ generosity extended to their respective families.

In wills filed with York County in February, both brothers established trusts that would not only benefit their current families, but their descendants as well.

Tim Kinsley’s wife, Anne, and his children, Molly and Robert, will benefit from trusts placed in his will. Beyond that, any descendants or ancestors will benefit. If there are no living ancestors to benefit, anything left in the estate would go to a trust established by Tim's father, Robert, to benefit extended family.

In Jon Kinsley’s will, he specified his wife, Pamela, will receive all of his personal effects. Other parts of the estate will go into a revocable trust that was established in 2012.