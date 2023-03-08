Sunny days ahead, followed by rain, snow mix

Wednesday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 47, and windy, with gusts as high as 33 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday night should be clear, with a low of around 29.

Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 48 and a low of around 27, and windy.

What was already a messy Friday and Saturday forecast because of rain now has snow in the mix. There is a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m. Friday followed by a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

Overall, there is an 80% for some sort of precipitation Friday, which should see a high temperature near 42.

Friday night there is a 90% chance of some sort of precipitation. Rain is forecast before 4 a.m. with a rain and snow mix coming later with a low temperature of 34. A new snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

Saturday, snow mixed with rain is forecast before 7 a.m. There is a 60% of some sort of precipitation. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 43. Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 23.

After a sunny day Sunday, with a high around 46, there is a 40% chance of rain Sunday night after 1 a.m., with a low temperature around 32.

There is a 50% chance of rain Monday with a high near 44. Rain chances fall to 40% Monday night with a low around 30.