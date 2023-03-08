Broth in a bucket? Squid in a sink? Dead mouse? All found at one eatery

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 2/23/2023

PHO VIET - 101 WILSON AVE. - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

An open employee's beverage container was observed in kitchen area on slicer panel, a food preparation area. Corrected.

Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats.

Raw beef bones in the chest freezer in the bathroom area stored directly in freezer with no packaging or covering.

Observed raw beef stored above cooked chicken in the 3-door reach in cooler. Corrected.

Observed in-use knives and /or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized. Corrected

Observed bone broth stored in a Home Depot bucket which is not a food grade bucket. Only food grade containers can be used to hold food.

Observed a bag of squid thawing in ambient air in a pan under the three-compartment sink. Corrected.

Slicer blade, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed door gaskets on reach-in coolers dirty and in need of cleaning. Wall behind equipment and three-compartment sink in need of cleaning dust accumulation and splatter.

The handwash sink for employees located in the kitchen area, is not convenient and easily accessible, as evidenced by the observed lack of proper handwashing by employees.

The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by rice cooker, packages of sponges and not accessible at all times for employee use. Corrected.

Observed below three-compartment sink area plumbing is leaking and in need of repair.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent activity (mice droppings and 1 dead mouse) in entire facility areas, but facility does not have a pest control program.

Observed vent beside 2 door reach in freezer is in need of cleaning excessive grease accumulation.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Observed personal medications stored above food prep areas in the kitchen area. Corrected.

Inspection Violations: 2/21/2023

KFC-TACO BELL - 49 ROBIN HOOD DRIVE - ETTERS, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

An open employee's beverage container was observed in fry hot hold area on a shelf with and over single service items.

Food employees observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.

Hot holding pans stored as clean are discolored and not clean to sight and touch.

The quaternary ammonia concentration in the sanitizing solution of the 3-bay warewash sink was 0 ppm, rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use directions. Wiping cloth container sanitizer solution was 0 ppm rather than 200-400 ppm as stated on the manufacturers use direction.

Fountain soda machine dispensing nozzles and ice chute, food contact surfaces, were observed to have food residue and were not clean to sight and touch.

Men's and Women's room hand sinks have very light water pressure and are in need of repair.

Cove base tiles in the entry way to the Chicken Freezer are broken and no longer attached to the floor/wall properly.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area near the manager's office.

Inspection Violations: 2/17/2023

EL RODEO - 1130 CARLISLE ST. - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Head of lettuce stored in direct contact with dirty stagnant water inside the bain marie. Lettuce was discarded.

Food utensils in ice cream area observed stored in a container of water which is not maintained at 135°F.

Observed wet wiping cloths in kitchen area, not being stored in sanitizer solution.

Observed 20 lb. pork loin sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure. Product was discarded.

Salsa was held at 70 °F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Discarded.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety foods cooked shredded beef and tamales prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler/bain marie, are not being date marked.

Chimmichurri sauce made 1-24, cooked sausage and potatoes made 1-19, Fideo made 1-23, Machach Shredded cooked beef made 1-25, Queso made 1-24 refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety foods prepared in the facility were date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the 7-day use or sell by date and requires discarding. Foods were voluntarily discarded.

Stagnant dirty water pooling inside the bain marie indicating the condensate drain line is clogged or covered.

Food Employee is not using available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine sanitizer concentration.

Old food, splatter, and crumbs observed on food pans and containers stored as clean. Food preparation sink is very dirty. Pans and containers stored as clean are in direct contact with a drill and electrical cord that are not clean to sight and touch. All surfaces of the can opener have dried food and soil accumulation. The soap container supplying the mechanical dish machine is empty. Gun style soda dispenser nozzle has mold-like residue. In use cutting boards are heavily stained and have deep grooves.

Non-food contact surfaces such as exterior of nacho containers and sauce bottles are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.

Observed clean dish racks stored on the floor in warewashing area.

The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by cardboard boxes and containers and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Old food residue, and utensils observed in the handwash sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.

Roof is leaking water in chemical storage area, and is in need of repair.

Wall in the nacho area of the food facility is extremely dirty, food splattered, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Floor in the kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Trench drain in the kitchen is extremely dirty and in need of cleaning.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Burn relief spray bottle was stored on the microwave in the cook's line area.

Inspection Violations: 2/16/2023

ASTORIA DINER - 1900 W MARKET ST. - YORK, PA