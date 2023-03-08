19-year-old found dead with gunshot wound in York City's Fireside neighborhood

York City Police responded to a report of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday and found a 19-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the incident in the 700 block of Kelly Drive in the Fireside neighborhood seems to be an isolated incident of targeted violence.

Detectives are investigating the death, and anyone with information should contact the York City Police Department through the tip line at 717-849-2204; email Detective Andy Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org; or call the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.

'It won't be the same': Families, neighbors rally against warehouse near Prospect Hill Cemetery

Available for adoption at the York County SPCA

Man arrested twice for DUI in a matter of hours, police say