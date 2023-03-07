York City to consider police hiring cap, delays camera system vote

There's a big agenda for the York City Council Tuesday night.

A long-awaited vote on the removal of the decades old police hiring cap is at the top of the 15-item agenda. The resolution concerning a potential city-wide surveillance camera network was initially placed on Tuesday's agenda, but will now be considered at the Mar. 21 legislative meeting.

The resolution to remove the hiring cap is also paired with the official addition of a detective commander position in the police department to oversee the investigation bureau.

More:Candidate brings a unique perspective: That of a formerly homeless single mom

More:Lawsuit over school's empathy-based curriculum heads to federal court

More:Blustery days ahead, chance of rain later this week

The little-known hiring cap, which dates to the 1960s, limits the department to 100 full-time officers unless a new position can be funded via external grants. Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said the policy limits the department's responses to violent crime.

"We've been hamstrung by that limit that was set when the world had a two-parent household and everybody drank milk with their meals and 14-year-olds didn't carry guns," he said in a previous interview.

Last fall, the York City Council considered amending the city code to lift the cap amid a wave of violent crime. Those discussions stalled, however, over objections raised by the Fraternal Order of the Police White Rose Lodge 15, the local police union, concerning a proposal to appoint a detective commander. That issue has since been resolved, setting the stage for the city to revisit the issue.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

The department currently employs 111 police officers for a city of nearly 45,000 residents. That includes 11 officers paid for via grants, including federal COVID-19 assistance. In order to keep the new hires on staff when the grants are up, Muldrow said the department would need to continue to use outside funding or get the police cap removed.

For comparison, Lancaster City has 147 officers for its 57,000 residents while Harrisburg has 128 officers for its 50,000 residents, according to the respective departments.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the national average for departments is to have 3.4 officers per 1,000 residents. York City currently has 2.5 officers per 1,000 — a number that would increase to 2.7 if Muldrow's initial staffing proposal of roughly 123 officers becomes a reality.

York City Council legislative and committee meetings are livestreamed on the White Rose Community Television website https://www.wrct.tv/ and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@WhiteRoseCommunityTV.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.