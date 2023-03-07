Peach Bottom crash victim identified by police

A 56-year-old Maryland man died in a two-vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Peach Bottom Township.

Donald Taylor, of Havre De Grace, Maryland, died in the crash that occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Woodbine Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, police said.

Investigators determined Taylor was driving a Nissan Rogue south on Woodbine just north of McCall Road and crossed the double line, crashing head-on into a northbound Dodge Caravan carrying two people, according to state police.

The two people in the Dodge Caravan were the driver and a 7-month-old baby. Both were taken to WellSpan York Hospital. Police said the driver had non-life-threatening injuries, while the child did not sustain any injuries.

MORE:West Shore schools renew superintendent's contract

MORE:York State Fair 2023 concerts: Lineup, buying tickets and more

MORE:York City revisits decades-old cap on police staffing

York County Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman responded to the scene and certified the man’s death at 3:46 p.m. Taylor died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries from the crash.

There will be no autopsy, but a routine toxicology test will be performed.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.