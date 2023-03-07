Man dies in two-car wreck in Peach Bottom Township

A man died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Peach Bottom Township.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of Woodbine Road. The man was found dead when first responders arrived, state police said.

The road was closed while troopers investigated the crash.

Police on the scene said the man was driving a Nissan Rogue south on Woodbine and crossed the double line, crashing head-on into a Dodge Caravan carrying two people, according to a report from the York County Coroner’s Office.

York County Deputy Coroner Carissa McLyman responded to the scene and certified the man’s death at 3:46 p.m. The man died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries from the accident.

The two occupants of the Dodge Caravan were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The man’s identity will be released on Tuesday, the coroner's office stated.

No autopsy will be performed, but routine toxicology was obtained.