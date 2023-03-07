Blustery days ahead, chance of rain later this week

It will be breezy the next few days in York County, with rain coming later in the week.

Tuesday will be windy, with gusts as high as 34 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, with a high of 46 degrees and a low of 28.

It will continue to be breezy Wednesday, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Otherwise, it will be sunny with a high near 46 and a low of around 29.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Those windy conditions continue into Thursday, which should be sunny with a high near 49. Winds calm down Thursday night with a low of around 26.

MORE:West Shore schools renew superintendent's contract

MORE:York State Fair 2023 concerts: Lineup, buying tickets and more

MORE:Woman sentenced to prison for faking 5-year-old's illness

There is a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Friday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 47.

Those rain chances increase to 70% Friday night before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees.

A 30% chance of rain carries into Saturday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 45 and a low around 29.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 49. It turns mostly cloudy Sunday night with a low of around 32.