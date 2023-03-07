After closing due to COVID, Timeline Arcade plans Hanover reopening

Hanover residents will soon be able to enjoy playing the likes of Pac-Man, Galaga and Street Fighter again.

Timeline Arcade, notable for its ever-expansive collection of retro arcade games, is expanding to the Hanover area, the company announced. The site of the new location will be at 22 Carlisle Street.

The owner of Timeline Arcade, Brandon Spencer, opened the arcade on a whim after growing up playing Donkey Kong, Galaga and Pac-Man in the basement of his New Jersey home.

"It was a dream of mine to have an arcade," he said. "And I never thought it would actually happen."

Spencer opened the first version of Timeline Arcade in the Hanover Mall, before moving it to Carlisle Street in downtown Hanover. The Hanover location was forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Timeline Arcade's primary location is in York City at 54 W. Market St.

"I just like seeing people gather again, like in the past, back in the '80s and '90s," Spencer said. "That's what people did before cellphones and living in front of a computer. People just get out and socialize."

Spencer is now planning the arcade's return, releasing concept art for the new storefront via Facebook.

"I know you are all as excited as we are," he said, in a Facebook post announcing the plans. "We are looking at an opening date of late summer/early fall for the location."