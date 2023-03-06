York State Fair 2023 concerts: Lineup, buying tickets and more

The 2023 York State Fair will be upon us soon — meaning another year of iconic fair food, entertaining shows and a slew of concerts each night.

Fair organizers recently announced a concert lineup, including headlining acts from virtually every music genre, including rapper Nelly, country singer Dierks Bentley and '80s rock band Quiet Riot.

Last year, York State Fair attendance dropped by 34% — and officials blame bad weather and concert cancellations as the reason for the steep decline. Additionally, two of the fair's biggest headliners — The Steve Miller Band and Toby Keith — canceled due to illnesses.

The York State Fair, which moved from its longtime September schedule to July in 2021 amid criticism, saw a harsh combination of excessively hot weather and rain throughout its run.

Here's the 2023 York State Fair concert lineup:

Five Finger Death Punch: 8 p.m. Friday, June 21

Nelly: 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22

Peppa Pig: 5 p.m. Sunday, June 23

Battle of the Bands featuring KIX: 7 p.m. Monday, July 24

Triple Play Tuesday with Vince Neil, Stephen Pearcy with special guest Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Muscadine Bloodline: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Dierks Bentley: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Tickets to all concerts are on sale now, ranging from $35 to $60.

All Grandstand show tickets include admission to the fair.

Individuals can either purchase tickets by phone at 717-848-2596 or by visiting www.yorkstatefair.com.