Gettysburg Tour Center demolished to make way for new facility

The Gettysburg Tour Center, which served as the departure point for millions of tourists over the last six decades, has been demolished to make way for a new facility.

Max Felty, owner of Gettysburg Tours Inc., said the original building was meant to be temporary when it was first built in the 1950s.

The tour center "was showing the signs of age," he said. It lacked a foundation and didn't have much permanent structure anchoring it leading to several issues. The old center also lacked handicap accessibility and several modern amenities. They decided the timing was right to look at doing something different.

"For the residents of Gettysburg and those who visited, the building was a part of your life. It was the greeting sign you looked for as you drove down Baltimore Street entering Gettysburg," Felty said, in a written statement.

The new center will be on the same location, Felty said. Although there is no set timeline for completion, he said the plan is to open the new center in about a year. That new building will be fully accessible under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"It will be an overall more modern, nicer facility," he said.

Felty said the tour business will continue operating out of a temporary location at 777 Baltimore St, Suite 100, Gettysburg — which is across the street from the old center.

They anticipate to open for the 2024 season and the Gettysburg Bus Tours business will remain open, he said.

