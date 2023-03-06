Fatal crash shuts down road in southern York County

One person died in a multi-car crash in Peach Bottom Township around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

When first responders arrived to the 6000 block of Woodbine Road, they found one person inside a vehicle had died. An investigation is underway Monday afternoon, and Woodbine Road will be shut down for an extended period of time, police said.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.