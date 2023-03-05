York City Police seek information on missing runaway teenager

York City Police are seeking information relating to the case of a runaway teenager.

Amirah Holland, 13, was last seen in the area of the 300 block of Warren Street, according to police. Police have been looking for her since Saturday.

Individuals with information about Amirah are asked to contact York City Police at 717-849-2204 or by emailing abaez@yorkcity.org.

