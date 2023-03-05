LOCAL
York City Police looking for man with dementia last seen on Friday
Tina Locurto
York Dispatch
York City Police are searching for the whereabouts of an elderly man with dementia.
Angel Luna-Colon, 69, suffers from early stage dementia and was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Street around 5 p.m. Friday, police said.
Luna-Colon was last see wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, a black hat and black sneakers, according to York City Police.
Individuals who might have seen Luna-Colon or have information on his location should contact police at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.
