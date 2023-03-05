York City Police seek information on missing runaway teenager
LOCAL

York City Police looking for man with dementia last seen on Friday

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

York City Police are searching for the whereabouts of an elderly man with dementia.

Angel Luna-Colon, 69, suffers from early stage dementia and was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Street around 5 p.m. Friday, police said.

Luna-Colon was last see wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, a black hat and black sneakers, according to York City Police.

Individuals who might have seen Luna-Colon or have information on his location should contact police at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

