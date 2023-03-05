York City Police looking for man with dementia last seen on Friday

York City Police are searching for the whereabouts of an elderly man with dementia.

Angel Luna-Colon, 69, suffers from early stage dementia and was last seen leaving his home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Street around 5 p.m. Friday, police said.

Luna-Colon was last see wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, a black hat and black sneakers, according to York City Police.

Individuals who might have seen Luna-Colon or have information on his location should contact police at 717-849-2204 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

