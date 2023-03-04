Wind advisory in effect for York County

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for York and surrounding counties.

Westerly winds between 20 mph and 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The weather service advises that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and blow down tree limbs that could cause power outages.

The high winds could also make travel for high-profile vehicles difficult, especially on north and south roads where cross winds will be the strongest.

Saturday’s high temperature will be around 49 degrees.

Winds will die down some Saturday night, with gusts up to 24 mph expected. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 33.

It will continue to be breezy Sunday, with wind gusts up to 22 mph. Otherwise, it will be clear with a high of 56 and a low of 31.

The outlook for the first-part of the work week includes a chance of rain. Here’s what the National Weather Service says is in store:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night: There is a 50% chance of showers with new precipitation amounts less than a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 29.