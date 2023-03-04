PennDOT to begin Route 15 work Monday

Work on Route 15 between York Springs in Adams County and Dillsburg in York County is set to resume Monday.

The resurfacing and safety improvement project will take place from just south of York Springs to just south of Dillsburg on Route 15, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Temporary crossing and left turn restrictions at Golf Course Road/Range End Road and permanent crossing and left turn restrictions at Glenwood Road within the Route 15 corridor will be needed to do this work, PennDOT stated. Detour signs will be in place.

Weather permitting, the contractor will begin line eradication and implement lane shifts on Route 15 at both intersections between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to a single lane during work hours.

On Monday, March 13, a center barrier will be installed on Route 15 at both locations to stop crossing traffic and left turns from the side roads onto Route 15 and left turns from Route 15 onto the side roads. This will allow widening to occur at Glenwood Road. This work is expected to take about 45 days to complete.

After this, the second phase will begin to permanently eliminate crossings and left turns at the intersection due to inadequate sight distance.

Work at Golf Course Road/Range End Road includes constructing a right turn lane to Golf Course Road from northbound Route 15 and replacing the plastic islands on both side roads with concrete islands and mountable curbs.

This work is expected to take a maximum of 36 days to complete, after which improvements to left turn lanes on Route 15 will be made at the intersection. Once this work is complete, traffic will be restored to the original patterns with no left turn or crossing restrictions.

MORE:York County denies wrongdoing in C-SAU lawsuit over alleged prison abuses

MORE:Men allegedly involved in furniture store shooting arraigned on charges

MORE:Camera network proposal heads toward York City Council vote

The work is part of a larger project that consists of ramp acceleration and deceleration lane lengthening, and intersection safety improvements. The entire pavement width, including roadway and shoulders, will be resurfaced and all guide rail will be replaced.

Other work includes milling, pavement construction and reconstruction, subbase, drainage improvements, rock placement, rock slope excavation, concrete barrier, pavement markings, signing and other work in Franklin and Carroll townships in York County and Huntington and Latimore townships in Adams County.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc. of New Enterprise, Pennsylvania, is the prime contractor on this $19.4 million project.

This project is expected to be completed in August.