Will York County see snow this weekend?

Snow chances have largely gone away for York County, but there will be significant rain accumulations according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There is a 100% chance of rain, which will begin Friday mainly after 2 p.m. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be breezy with gusts up to 23 mph with a high temperature around 43 degrees.

Precipitation will continue to fall Friday night with between a half and three quarters of an inch of additional rain falling. Otherwise, it will continue to be windy with gusts up to 31 mph and a low temperature of 31.

Saturday will be breezy with a high near 50. Wind gusts as high as 41 mph are possible. Winds will continue to blow into Saturday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunday will be clear with a high near 52 and a low near 31. It will continue to be breezy with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

MORE:'This didn't happen overnight': Schools look to Gov. Shapiro for funding reform

MORE:Did dioxins spread after the Ohio train derailment?

MORE:Sticky floors, rodent droppings, expired food found by inspectors

The first part of a new work week will be mostly clear. Here is a look at what’s in store:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Monday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Tuesday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28.