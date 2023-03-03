'The whole thing is amazing': Penn State York students helped record-setting THON

Penn State York students helped raise the record-breaking $15 million raised at THON this year.

THON, Penn State's student run philanthropy organization, hosts a 46-house-long dance marathon annually. The money raised goes towards helping children's and families battling pediatric caner and to find a cure.

Penn State York sent up two dancers to participate, Omar Elhasany and Domenic Sciortino, who spent 46 hours on their feet. Other THON club members and students joined to support them throughout the weekend.

While THON may be a short event, the fundraising and preparation is a year round commitment, Casside Crebs a sophomore and the chair of Penn State York's THON club said.

"I think a lot of people think it's just one weekend but we all worked very hard for months and months," she said.

Penn State York's THON club held 10 fundraisers over the year gathering $10,000. All of that money goes to THON and their travel expenses are paid for by the school. They held car washes, dine outs at restaurants where a portion of the purchases went to their group and sold Gertrude Hawk chocolates on campus, Crebs said.

Students like Crebs support their dancers from the stands where they have posters featuring the dancers and letters that spell out York.

"They have a job to do when they're there," said Barb Dennis, a Penn State York spokesperson. "They do 12 hour shifts, and they're in the stands cheering on dancers, and then they go back to the hotel and sleep a shift. So it's an exciting weekend, but it's also a very busy and tiring weekend. They're pretty well shot till they come back."

In addition to supporting dancers, students get to participate in events like pep rallies with the major sports teams or line dances every hour, according to Crebs. There is a family hour where attendees honor the THON families and those who have cancer.

"The whole thing is amazing," Crebs said.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.