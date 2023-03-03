Sticky floors, rodent droppings, expired food found by inspectors

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 2/15/2023

SONIC DRIVE-IN #6001 - 290 WILSON AVE. - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food Employee observed changing tasks that may have contaminated hands without a proper handwash in-between.

Steak was held at 110 °F, in a pan on the grill area, rather than 135°F or above as required.

Cheese, cut tomato and lettuce was held at 60 °F, in the Baine Maria area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

Observed 2 door reach-in cooler ambient air temperature at 60° rather than 41° or below and in need of repair.

Lid of Baine Maria, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Observed green shelves in the walk-in cooler with white matter accumulation and in need of cleaning. Exterior of breading dirty and in need of cleaning. Exterior of equipment on the cooking line with grease accumulation and in need of cleaning. Observed the underside of the fountain machine with syrup splatter and in need of cleaning.

Observed plumbing leaking at the handwashing sink in the dishwashing area.

Trash receptacles used inside the food facility extremely soiled, dirty, sticky and attracting insects.

Observed flooring under BIB storage area dirty, sticky and in need of cleaning.

Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Observed a bottle of grill cleaner stored above the grill next to squeeze bottles of liquid butter and oil.

Inspection Violations: 2/14/2023

PRETZEL PIZZA CAFE & CREAMERY - 711 W ELM AVE. - HANOVER, PA

The Person in Charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Food Employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash. Observed employee go from register to cutting peppers with no handwashing prior to donning gloves.

Observed employee beverage (Gatorade bottle) stored above a food prep table in the kitchen area beside the oven. Corrected.

Food employees observed in cooking area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

White Powder food ingredient storage containers, in the draw at the rolling area, is not labeled with the common name of the food. Corrected.

Observed chicken wings stored in buckets in the walk-in freezer uncovered and not protected from contamination.

Mac and cheese, hot dogs, chicken salad, cole slaw a refrigerated, ready to eat time temperature control for safety food in the walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler area, was date-marked by the facility, but was beyond the 7-day use or sell by date and requires discarding.

Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration

Knife and blade of can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwash sink, in the ice cream area indicating uses other than handwashing. Corrected.

Soap was not available at the handwash sink in the ice cream area.

Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the cooking area.

No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the ice cream area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

Observed rodent droppings in and under the fryer area.

Observed the flooring under the fryer area with accumulation of grease and in need of cleaning.

Observed a squeeze bottle of blue dish liquid stored in the dishwashing area with no common name on the bottle.

Observed cleaners stored on prep counter beside prep sink, under pre table by food equipment and food. Chemicals need to be stored in a designated area and not just throughout the facility. Corrected.

Inspection Violations: 2/9/2023

BOB'S BEER AND SODA - 120 EISENHOWER DR. - HANOVER, PA

Sanitizer is not readily available at the three-basin sink for ware-washing of slushy machine parts as required.

The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the frozen slushy / food prep / ware washing area.

Inspection Violations: 2/9/2023

WENDY'S #6424 - 459 EISENHOWER DR. - HANOVER, PA