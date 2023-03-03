Candidate brings a unique perspective: That of a formerly homeless single mom

In her eight years in York County, Keena Minifield says she's been through a lot.

At one point, she had to stay in the Bell Family Shelter with her two children, Louis and Gianna. Eventually, with the help of transitional housing and food assistance, she was able to rise above her circumstances. Now, Minifield says she wants to bring those experiences to public office.

"I have been homeless in York County," Minifield said. "I really think there needs to be diversity in leadership in York, and I really do feel like I am absolutely qualified to be a county commissioner."

A 34-year-old single mother, Minifield is currently in her first semester at York College of Pennsylvania, studying for her master's degree in public administration.

MORE:York County trying to stop inmates from organizing class-action lawsuit

MORE:$100K pledged toward saving Hoke House from demolition

MORE:York County man tried to smother 92-year-old father at hospital, police say

Housing, she said, is her first love. She used to work with the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania as a policy and program coordinator. In that role, she would speak to individuals and get their stories, then use that information to talk to policymakers about what's happening and what their constituents were going through.

"I love talking to policymakers to make change," Minifield said, noting the conversations she's had with local lawmakers on the need for greater housing access.

That includes advocacy to the York County Commissioners themselves; Minifield was interviewed by the York Dispatch in 2017 regarding the "phone tax" for inmates at York County Prison and has written an editorial in the Philadelphia Inquirer speaking about being evicted.

Like so many of her would-be constituents, Minifield said she knows what it feels like to have few options. At one point, living alone with two children to support, she had to stay in a homeless shelter and then transitional housing. She sent her kids to after-school programs where she knew they could participate in group activities and were guaranteed a meal.

"If it wasn't for transitional housing with Bell, I would've slept in the car with my kids until I found something," Minifield said. "It is really hard for someone to find housing within 30 days."

More:Unhoused in York: The daily struggle of being homeless and HIV-positive

More:Unhoused in York: At 18, Vinnie says she's built for life on the streets

More:Unhoused in York: Wrongfully convicted, Ernie saw life through rose-colored glasses

In her case, Minifield said she stayed in transitional housing in York City for a year. She then moved into public housing and stayed there for three years until she saved enough money to buy a home of her own.

"I was paying affordable rent. It was like 30% of my income, which helped me a lot because I had car issues that I needed to take care of," Minifield said. "During public housing, I was able to save money and it really felt great to be in a place you could afford your rent, because it eases your mind and I was going through school and taking care of my kids by myself."

When asked what change York County needs, Minifield pointed to infrastructure, crime and voter education.

"I know a lot of people in the city don't get out and vote," she said. "it's a very, very important right that we have."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

When asked about the current commissioners, Minifield demured. She has met Doug Hoke, a fellow Democrat, who she said is a great guy.

"He really cares about the people," Minifield said, "and that's part of why I'm running too is because I am an advocate at heart and I really would like there to be more transparency with the government and the public."

Hoke is running for reelection alongside Republicans Julie Wheeler and Ron Smith.

Newcomer Scott Burford, a Springettsbury Township resident who is currently the chief of staff for the Dauphin County Commissioners, is also running as a Republican. Burfield has not responded to requests for comment on his candidacy.

The petitioning period began Feb. 14 and will go until March 7; candidates require 250 signatures to be on the ballot in the May primary.

Voters who are registered as Republicans or Democrats will select two nominees for their party during the May 16 primaries. Of those four candidates, the top three voter-getters in November will be elected to the Board of Commissioners.

— Reach Matt Enright via email at menright@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @Matthew_Enright.