Camera network proposal heads toward York City Council vote

York City Council will once again consider a proposal to create a citywide camera network that's previously drawn criticism over privacy and civil liberties concerns.

The latest iteration of the proposal by Logos Works would call for a non-government third party to operate the network of cameras. It's expected to be the subject of a resolution of support at Tuesday's legislative meeting. Ultimately, the process could lead to a letter of intent for the project to move forward.

"That vote is really critical," said Logos Works CEO Aaron Anderson. "And the next one is really critical for the camera network in terms of securing the feasibility of being able to actually study the work in the way we've described."

Anderson presented the SafeNet project to council at a committee meeting in late January, seeking city officials' support to use city infrastructure. There is no final plan on what the network would look like but council's resolution of support has revealed some new details.

The resolution would give SafeNet's second phase support and lay out guidelines to be met before final approval to use city infrastructure is granted.

According to agenda records, the council requests the groups involved in SafeNet develop an "independent governance structure" to oversee the project and create a plan with regard to constitutional safeguards and best practices. The study would address issues of financial sustainability.

Council President Sandie Walker said she doesn't have further questions at this point and wants to make sure all parties involved will collaborate, since it will ultimately come to council for final approval.

"I believe that the letter of support connecting to phase two answers a lot of questions I had," she said.

Logos Works and Better York, a local non-profit who has partnered with the project, have already gauged community interest and feedback. Better York initially funded a study into a camera network and community interest a few years ago, according to Eric Menzer, the group's chairman and CEO of the York Revolution.

"What [the study] really did is it took the concept which is used in a number of cities," he said, "and applied it to York and said, 'Where would, what would a grid of cameras look like?'"

If SafeNet gets city approval, Menzer said Better York would likely continue to help fund the project.

The next city council legislative meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 101 South George St., York. It will be live streamed on White Rose Community TV at https://www.wrct.tv/ and on Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/@WhiteRoseCommunityTV.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.