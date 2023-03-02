Will York County see snow again on Friday?

The chances for snow Friday diminished a little, but the chances for at least some form of precipitation remain high.

The National Weather Service in State College has dropped the chance for snow from 50% to 30% Friday in York County. There is still a 90% chance some sort of precipitation will fall from the sky Friday. Those chances will come before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be breezy with a high of 43 degrees.

Rain chances increase to 100% Friday night with rain amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will continue to be windy with low of 38 degrees.

The deteriorating conditions come after a partly sunny but windy Thursday with a high of 63 degrees. Wind gusts up to 25 mph are anticipated.

For the weekend, rain chances continue into Saturday morning. There is a 70% chance of rain mostly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, it will be breezy with a high of 51 degrees. Wind gusts up to 34 mph are possible. The low temperature Saturday night will be near 33 degrees.

It will be mostly clear Sunday with a high near 53 and a low of 31.

The work week will start Monday clear with a high near 57. There is a 30% chance of rain Monday night after 8 p.m. with a low of 40 degrees.

A 30% chance of rain continues into Tuesday with a high near 55 and a low around 31.