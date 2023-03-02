'We won either way': Before The End looks to future after Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

York County band Before The End is taking a note from their own name — and doing anything but quitting now.

Following their electrifying performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a taste of the professional industry only has band members yearning for more. And even though the teens fell short of placing at the hall of fame's High School Rock Off competition, the five kids said in their eyes, they still won.

"It was the most I ever felt like a rockstar," said Amani Weary, the band's singer and drummer. "Even though we didn't win, I think the experience was still amazing — and it's something that not everyone gets to do. Going in with that mindset, we won either way."

After scoring a spot in the finals of the High School Rock Off competition in January, the group traveled to Cleveland Feb. 25 for one final performance. Amani's bandmates are Gilad Goldman, Cole Saylor, Teagan Tatcher and Alyssa Colon.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Though the band didn't come out on top in Saturday's finals, as a finalist, Before the End won the right to record one original song at Tri-C’s Gill and Tommy LiPuma Center for Creative Arts, which will be produced by Jim Stewart Recording and students from Tri-C’s Recording Arts program.

So, what comes next for the young rockstars? Performing gigs, writing songs and simply enjoying life.

With band member Alyssa going off to college next year, the band would not be eligible to enter the rock off competition. And while the future might be uncertain, depending on where she chooses to attend university, band members are confident things will work out.

"I think as long as we have a majority of our members, our band continues and our love of music will always be there," Amani said.

MORE:York teens rock Cleveland at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame competition

More:York County florist blooms: 'I just never really stopped designing'

More:York County housing market off to rocky start for 2023

Hoping to always keep music in her life, singer and keyboard player Alyssa said she will be pursuing music education with an emphasis on therapy in a medical setting.

Though graduation is just around the corner for senior Alyssa, Before The End will continue writing songs and playing gigs in the meanwhile.

This weekend, for instance, the band will be opening for Beastie Boys tribute band Brass Monkeys at the Double Barrel Roadhouse in Red Lion.

The group is also working to record all of their original songs and release an EP later this year. Two of their songs "Mercy" and "Domino," which were featured on their High School Rock Off setlist, are out now on music streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

The band also received a nomination for Best Youth Band from the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame. The award show is slated for March 30 at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey.

It's all a learning experience for the young musicians, with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame providing the backdrop for their biggest gig to date.

"I think I'm definitely not alone saying that we all learned something about how we express ourselves on stage, and how people see us and also also how we communicate with each other when we're on stage," Alyssa said.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Bassist Cole said stuff as simple as taking a bus with fellow band members to their gig was a fun, unforgettable experience.

"I think that just being able to play at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was a great experience on its own," Guitarist and singer Teagan said. "I think it's just crazy that we even made it this far."