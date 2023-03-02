Coroner seeks woman's next of kin

The York County Coroner’s Office is seeking the next of kin for a woman in her 70s who died recently of natural causes.

The coroner is seeking the family of Betty Strawsburg from the Dover Township area.

Anyone with information about Strawsburg’s relatives is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office at 717-840-7617.

More:Following avalanche deaths of Kinsley brothers, company installs new leader

More:Wrightsville's mayoral tiff continues amid struggles over phone, codes enforcement

More:Three juveniles arrested in York County after chase from Maryland